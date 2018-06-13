 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Pete Samu asking new Wallabies teammates for spare tickets so family can watch him - 'I'll probably need 30!'

share

Source:

AAP

Pete Samu only met his Wallabies teammates last week but will already have to request a favour before Saturday's Test against Ireland at AAMI Park.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland

Source: Getty

The target of a tug-of-war between Australia and New Zealand for his services before making his Test debut last weekend, Samu grew up in Melbourne's eastern suburbs.

He said he never expected to return wearing a Wallabies jersey.

"I never thought I'd be in this set-up playing on home turf," the 26-year-old said.

"But it's here and I'm pretty excited.

"I haven't got around to the boys to ask for tickets but I definitely will; I'll probably need 30 minimum (for his friends and family) and I'm sure there will be a few more putting their hands up."

Making his name with the Christchurch-based Crusaders after attempting to break into the Waratahs squad, Samu said he didn't move across the Tasman with the hopes of playing for Australia.

"To be honest I went over to just further my rugby career and knowledge of rugby and it's led me back home."

Part of the 2017 Crusaders Super Rugby grand final triumph, he credited their coach Scott Robertson with helping him realise his potential.

"Scott's a former backrower so I've learnt a lot from him and the All Blacks I play alongside," Samu said.

"He exposed a lot of my skills that I didn't even know I had - a lot of the close contact stuff at the breakdown and defensive techniques."

Samu came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Australia's 19-8 win in Brisbane and immediately made an impact, forcing a turnover.

He said while the pace was much quicker than Super Rugby he gave credit to the starting players for softening Ireland up.

"I tried to get into the game as quick as I could and was lucky to be there at the time," Samu said.

"It was definitely a fews step up from Super Rugby but the boys probably wore them down in the first half so it wasn't as fast when I got on."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The All Blacks' second-five scored the try of the match in the 52-11 win at Eden Park.

All Blacks name unchanged team for second Test against France in Wellington

2
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

00:39
3
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We are passionate about our heritage' - Jason Taumalolo re-commits to Mate Ma'a Tonga

00:51
4
Ty Koehn ignored his teammates to embrace childhood friend Jack Kocon.

Watch: Teen baseball pitcher shows amazing sportsmanship, comforts friend after winning strike-out

02:04
5
Cooper thinks the pair are ‘probably better’ for the experience.

Mountain biker Anton Cooper reflects on Comm Games rivalry with Sam Gaze – 'He has this anger when he races'

01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 