Perenara's All Blacks return up in air after Bledisloe recall

TJ Perenara could be in line for a sudden return to international rugby after being recalled to the All Blacks’ wider training squad for tomorrow’s Bledisloe Cup opener in Auckland.

Perenara was named in Ian Foster’s squad for this year’s Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship but had been released to play provincial rugby this week as he continues to readjust following a short stint in Japan earlier this year.

As such, Perenara was set to play for Wellington in their NPC match against Northland tomorrow in the capital but has instead flown back to Auckland to potentially cover Blues halfback Finlay Christie.

The All Blacks said in a short statement this afternoon Christie suffered a shoulder injury while training yesterday after being named on the bench for tomorrow’s Test against the Wallabies.

TJ Perenara wore a wristband with "Ihumātao" written on it to show his support during a Bledisloe Cup Test in 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

Medical staff are assessing Christie’s fitness but have recalled Perenara as cover for the reserve halfback position. Aaron Smith is starting in the No.9 jersey tomorrow night in his 100th Test.