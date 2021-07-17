Perenara back as All Blacks squad named for Rugby Championship

Halfback TJ Perenara is back in the All Blacks after being named in Ian Foster's Rugby Championship squad this morning.

TJ Perenara wore a wristband with "Ihumātao" written on it to show his support during a Bledisloe Cup Test in 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

Perenara was unavailable for selection for the July Pacific Tests due to his stint in Japan but having since returned to New Zealand and played rugby here, he has become eligible again.

While absent, Blues halfback Finlay Christie was named as Foster's third halfback against Tonga and Fiji and although not officially named today, has been listed as staying with the team as cover.

Front rowers Goerge Bower and Samisoni Taukei'aho have also been named as cover.

Foster has also welcomed back props Ofa Tuungafasi and Joe Moody along with midfielder Braydon Ennor.

“The [July] Series gave us a great opportunity to grow some depth and experience," Foster said.

"It also enabled us to re-establish some returning players, both from overseas or from injury. The Bledisloe Cup plus the Rugby Championship are pinnacle challenges for us and remain as our top priorities. There is real excitement in the group for these opportunities in front of us.”

The All Blacks will have a two-day camp in Christchurch next week before assembling in Auckland for their first Bledisloe Cup Test in Eden Park on Saturday, August 7.

The squad then travels to Perth for the second Bledisloe Test on Saturday August 21 before they are scheduled to return for the third back home in Wellington on Saturday, August 28. The second and third Bledisloe Cup Tests double as Rugby Championship fixtures.

“Our players are looking forward to spending some time at home before what is shaping up to be a hugely-competitive Rugby Championship. The Bledisloe Cup Series is a great way for us to kick off this part of the season,” Foster said.

“It’s our first challenge; we’re playing for a trophy that is massively important to us, and we’re both coming in fresh off our respective Series wins, so it bodes well for a great Series.”

The All Blacks then shift their focus to Argentina and South Africa for a rare stint of four-straight Tests on home turf.

Forwards

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (24, Hurricanes / Wellington, 2)

Dane Coles (34, Hurricanes / Wellington, 76)

Codie Taylor (30, Crusaders / Canterbury, 58)

Props

Nepo Laulala (29, Blues / Counties Manukau, 31)

Tyrel Lomax (25, Hurricanes / Tasman, 8)

Joe Moody (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 50)

Angus Ta’avao (31, Chiefs / Auckland, 16)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (28, Blues / North Harbour, 18)

Ofa Tuungafasi (29, Blues / Auckland, 39)

Locks

Scott Barrett (27, Crusaders / Taranaki, 42)

Brodie Retallick (30, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 83)

Patrick Tuipulotu (28, Blues / Auckland, 38)

Tupou Vaa’i (21, Chiefs / Taranaki, 4)

Samuel Whitelock (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 125) – captain

Loose Forwards

Ethan Blackadder (26, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Shannon Frizell (27, Highlanders / Tasman, 14)

Akira Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 4)

Luke Jacobson (24, Chiefs / Waikato, 5)

Dalton Papalii (23, Blues / Counties Manukau, 5)

Ardie Savea (27, Hurricanes / Wellington, 50)

Hoskins Sotutu (23, Blues / Counties Manukau, 6)

Backs

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 69)

Aaron Smith (32, Highlanders / Manawatu, 99)

Brad Weber (30, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 9)

First five–eighths

Beauden Barrett (30, Blues / Taranaki, 91)

Richie Mo’unga (27, Crusaders / Canterbury, 24)

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 1)

David Havili (26, Crusaders / Tasman, 5)

Rieko Ioane (24, Blues / Auckland, 37)

Anton Lienert-Brown (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 50)

Quinn Tupaea (22, Chiefs / Waikato, 1)