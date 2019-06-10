'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper

Former All Black Justin Marshall turned commentator Justin Marshall has slammed Crusaders fans, after they booed Rebels playmaker Quade Cooper onto the field in Saturday night's Super Rugby clash.

Cooper, 31, entered the field as a substitute in his side's 66-0 defeat in Christchurch on Saturday night, a common occurrence among New Zealand crowds, dating back to a scuffle Cooper had with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw ahead of the 2011 World Cup.

Speaking in his commentary on Sky Sport, the former All Blacks and Crusaders halfback Marshall said that it's time for Kiwi fans to let Cooper play in peace.

"Again, I'll reinforce, I think it's really unnecessary for him to be booed onto the field," Marshall said.

"He's a great player and he's done great things this year. That sort of reaction is just uncalled for.

"I hope that everybody out there that's listening do show all players out there that are playing professionally, respect when they come onto the field.

"People need to grow up."