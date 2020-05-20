Pay disputes threaten to curtail 2020 provincial rugby season

The return of provincial rugby and the Mitre 10 Cup is far from confirmed, with much work behind the scenes needed to see a 2020 competition get off the ground.

1 NEWS understands that negotiations between the Rugby Players' Association, New Zealand Rugby and the provincial unions are at a very sensitive stage, one source using the term "stalemate" to describe the current situation.

1 NEWS also understands that unions are asking players to take a 30 per cent pay cut for the 2020 season. Should that fail to happen, some players wouldn't be able to fit into their respective union's wage bill, therefore unable to participate.

The Players' Association would argue that an across the board pay cut is unfeasible, leaving parties scrambling to find a more equitable outcome for all involved.

Provinces like Manawatu, Southland, North Harbour and Northland are all understood to be feeling the financial pressure, coming a day after Taranaki outlined its precarious financial situation.

Adding to the intrigue is the understanding that the proposed broadcast plan would only allow for five full live matches per week, as opposed to seven.