Patrick Tuipulotu's proud brother and sister cheering All Blacks lock on from Yokohama stands

Some more much-needed family support has arrived in Tokyo for one All Blacks lock ahead of tonight’s Rugby World Cup match against England.

It’s Blues’ Patrick Tuipulotu’s biggest Test to date, and his siblings Betty and Hamdahn Tuipulotu will be joining the occasion.

“I think everybody's super proud of him and all of his accomplishments but they're probably most proud that's he's just a good guy he just comes home and he's still the same Patrick,” his sister said.

“Our parents are hard workers, so it's really cool to see my brother out here living his dream.”

His brother talks about the “pretty proud moment” Tuipulotu was named for tonight’s side.

The 26-year-old debuted in the World Cup in the All Blacks' 23-13 win over the Springboks in Yokohama.

Tuipulotu played an important role off the bench after entering the game at the start of the second half for Sam Cane, who had been subbed off due to a head collision.

It follows his surgery in 2015 that meant he wasn’t able to play in the last World Cup.

His size will be called on from the bench to wear down England's bruising forwards.

Tuipulotu's parents watched him play in the pool games before returning home.


