Patrick Tuipulotu says Blues would love to recruit Tuivasa-Sheck — 'He'd slot right in'

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said he and the Auckland franchise would "love" to have future code-swapper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at the club.

After years of speculation, Tuivasa-Sheck confirmed on Saturday he has been released from the final year of his NRL contract to sign with New Zealand Rugby in 2021.



However, that's where the details stopped, with the Warriors captain giving no hints on which Kiwi club he'd sign with next year.



If Tuipulotu gets things his way, it'll be with the Blues.



"I certainly don't want to tackle him," Tuipulotu joked to 1 NEWS.

"I'd probably love to have him at the Blues but that's probably another conversation for him and his family."

Tuipulotu and Tuivasa-Sheck have a lenghty history together, having played together and against each other during their schoolboy days, even featuring in representative teams together.

Despite the history, though, Tuipulotu said he hasn't reached out to Tuivasa-Sheck yet.

"We don't keep in contact that much but when we see each other, nothing has changed — we're still little schoolboys that were running around back in the day," he said.



"But I suppose he'd be having a lot of contact with people trying to get into him so I'll just leave him at the moment and let him focus on what he has at hand."

Tuivasa-Sheck was born in Samoa before he later moved to Auckland, where he attended Otahuhu College and played both union and league.

He then moved to Sydney when he signed his first NRL contract with the Roosters in 2012 before he moved back to Auckland in 2016 when he joined the Warriors.

Tuipulotu said Auckland was home for him — another reason he should sign with the Blues.

"He's an Auckland boy through and through," Tuipulotu said.

"I'd love to have him here and play alongside him again."

Besides the raw talent Tuivasa-Sheck could bring to the team, Tuipulotu added he could also bring his leadership skills, having captained the Warriors since 2017.

"He'd slot right in — I know he's been a professional since age-grade so it wouldn't be much of a change for him.



"He'd be another old head. An old head but a rookie!"