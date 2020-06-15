Patrick Tuipulotu re-signs with New Zealand Rugby, Blues

Patrick Tuipulotu has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through until the end of 2023, 1 NEWS can exclusively reveal.

Tuipulotu, 27, has committed to New Zealand through until the end of the next Rugby World Cup, being played in France.

The hard-hitting lock has so far earned 30 Test caps for the All Blacks, as well as 67 Super Rugby appearances for the Blues and is now the captain of the side.

"[It's] a big decision for me and my family, but a happy one," Tuipulotu told 1 NEWS.

The success of the Blues so far this season, with five straight wins pre and post the Covid-19 shutdown, also played a part in Tuipulotu's decision to stay in New Zealand.

Tuipulotu said he wants to be the man to lift the Blues' first silverware since their last Super Rugby crown, all the way back in 2003.

Patrick Tuipulotu scores against the Crusaders Source: Photosport

"I want success here, that plays a big part in why I want to say," he said.

"The time I've been here, we haven't had any good success, it's been tough. It's time for a change. The way I see it, we've had a good start to that recently.

"I don't see myself just getting up and leaving that - I want to be part of that, and I want to help drive that.

"It's my hometown, I grew up here. I love this place, I love this region, I love this team."

The uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic also helping Tuipulotu decide where his future lies.



"The climate around here and Covid-19 is a bit scary for everyone. Looking forward, where do I want to see myself? I want to see myself here in New Zealand."

And when the world settles down again and borders open up, he's got a certain plane ticket to France on his mind.