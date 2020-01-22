Patrick Tuipulotu not worrying about All Blacks spot in Retallick, Whitelock absence

With Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick both taking a break from Super Rugby in 2020, Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu is concentrating solely on club rugby, rather than his bid to seal his All Blacks spot.

As both of the All Blacks' senior locks take time away from New Zealand this Super Rugby season, Tuipulotu and Scott Barrett stand firm as the two experienced second rowers on home soil in 2020.

With both players surely eager to prove their worth to new All Blacks coach Ian Foster, Tuipulotu knows the huge opportunity he has to make himself a Test regular.

However, the Blues' new captain is concentrating on succeeding in Super Rugby first and foremost.

"I've always thought to myself that it [All Blacks selection] will take care of itself if I take care of my job here," Tuipulotu told media at Blues training.

"There's obviously a bit of vacancy there. One thing that excites me is trying to strive to be a world class lock.

"Personally, I don't think I have been the last couple of years, or during my tenure here. That's another goal of mine.

"First and foremost, I'm really trying to get stuck in with the Blues."

The Blues begin their 2020 season against the Chiefs when Super Rugby begins next Friday at Eden Park.