Patrick Tuipulotu likely to miss All Blacks series against France with shoulder injury

Source:
Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu is set to miss next month's three-Test series between the All Blacks and France after picking up a shoulder injury in last Friday's Super Rugby loss to the Hurricanes.
Patrick Tuipulotu
Source: Photosport
Tuipultou departed the field early in the 36-15 loss and was spotted wearing his arm in a sling as he sat out training today.
The 25-year-old, who has played four Tests, is expected to miss the All Blacks' series which starts on June 9 as well as the Blues' two matches after the international break.
It leaves the Blues with inexperienced duo of Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and Ben Nee-Nee with Josh Goodhue also sidelined due to a concussion.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport