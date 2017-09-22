Patrick Tuipulotu likely to miss All Blacks series against France with shoulder injury

Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu is set to miss next month's three-Test series between the All Blacks and France after picking up a shoulder injury in last Friday's Super Rugby loss to the Hurricanes.

Patrick Tuipulotu Source: Photosport

Tuipultou departed the field early in the 36-15 loss and was spotted wearing his arm in a sling as he sat out training today.

The 25-year-old, who has played four Tests, is expected to miss the All Blacks' series which starts on June 9 as well as the Blues' two matches after the international break.