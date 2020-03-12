Patrick Tuipulotu on All Blacks rest as Blues chase first win at Eden Park this season

The Blues will be without captain Patrick Tuipulotu for this weekend's match against the Lions at Eden Park, rested on orders from the All Blacks.

Patrick Tuipulotu scores against the Crusaders Source: Photosport

After last week's 24-15 victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington, the Blues return home this weekend looking for their first victory of the year at Eden Park - and a fourth straight win.

Tuipulotu has been replaced in the starting side by Gerard Cowley-Tuioti with second-five TJ Faiane captaining the side in Tuipulotu's absence.

Prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi is another on All Blacks rest with Sione Mafileo taking his spot. Akira Ioane returns to the bench in place of Hoskins Sotutu after his first start of the season in the win over the Hurricanes last week.

Matt Duffie returns as the only change to the backline, replacing English import Joe Marchant on the right wing.

Saturday's match kicks off at 4:25pm.

Blues: 15. Stephen Perofeta, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane (c), 11. Mark Telea, 10. Otere Black, 9. Sam Nock, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Dalton Papalii, 5. Jacob Pierce, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Sione Mafileo, 2. James Parsons, 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe.