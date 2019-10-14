'Past games don't count for anything' – All Blacks fazed by Ireland's winning record

The All Blacks poor run of results against Ireland in the last few years mean absolutely nothing come kick off in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night, according to loose forward Sam Cane.

Having never previously defeated the All Blacks in their history, Ireland stunned Steve Hansen's side to make history in Chicago back in 2016, before doing the same again in Dublin last year.

In the last three matches played between the two sides, Ireland have won twice and the All Blacks once.

The top ranked side coming into the World Cup, Ireland have since struggled, perhaps under the weight of expectation, losing to Japan and finishing as the runner-up of Pool A.

Now with the two sides on a quarter-final collision course, Cane insists that the All Blacks won't carry any scars into Saturday night's encounter in Tokyo.

"If you do look back at the last few games, there's no doubt [that] they've been massive arm wrestles and hugely physical occasions," Cane said.

"But we're in a Rugby World Cup playoff game, and past games don't count for anything. It's about this weekend, and the team that can prepare the best and front up the best.

"It doesn't matter what's gone on in the past."

Cane added that the All Blacks are relishing taking on Ireland in their quarter-final, a match that many hoped would be the tournament final.

"They've got many strengths. We're aware of those.

"We're excited by a challenge, it's exactly where we want to be.

"We came to this World Cup wanting to play in a quarter-final, and if we don't get it right we're going home.

"We're excited by the challenge, and we're already looking forward to it."