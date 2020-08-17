Pasifika-based Super Rugby franchise unlikely for 2021

With the Super Rugby competition format undergoing a shakeup, rumour mills had been swirling at the possibility of a Pasifika-based rugby franchise joining, however it now seems the 2021 competition will be kept a trans-Tasman affair.

Auckland's Eden Park before the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Blues and the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS sports reporter Scotty Stevenson says that the hopes of a Pasifika team featuring in next year's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition are dwindling, with a finals series between New Zealand and Australia the only international involvement.

"It is looking increasingly unlikely a Pasifika team will be involved in SR Aotearoa next year, with a return instead to just five NZ teams and a potential cross over finals series with SR Aus." Stevenson said.

Stevenson went on to suggest that several high-profile players may have already put their name forward to play for a Pacific franchise.

"And if ‘competitiveness’ was the issue for the go it alone approach, you really don’t want to know about the expressions of interest for 2022..." he added.

1 NEWS understands that a Pasifika team has drawn unfavourable opinions from New Zealand's five franchises with a reluctance to dilute the fanbase.

There have been persistent calls for World Rugby to include the Pacific region, with many nations boasting the talents of several players of Pacific heritage as the island nations battle with an exodus of star power.

The calls have grown louder in recent months however, with New Zealand Rugby essentially working with a blank canvas in preparation for next year's new-look competition as they are forced to narrow the geographical scope of the tournament.

With a potential Pacific travel bubble on the horizon, many see a unique opportunity to incorporate New Zealand's Pacific neighbours in a domestic competition.