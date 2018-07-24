'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Crusaders legend Richie McCaw revealed that watching the Super Rugby play-offs from the sideline has at times made him want to strap back on the boots.

But the former All Blacks skipper says he is content with retirement from rugby and is proud to see his former Super Rugby franchise continue to dominate after winning the title last year.

"I was sitting in the stands last week and you know, you sort of remember back to the times that you were lucky enough to do that," McCaw told 1 NEWS.

"There is a little bit that sits there, but I don't know, you get past that. I am just really enjoying seeing the guys carrying on keeping the Crusaders at the top of the list by in large.

"That is pretty cool to watch, but yeah part of you would like to be out there, but you know can't do that anymore, just got to try and enjoy it like everybody else."

McCaw offered some advice to his old team, saying that they cannot afford to let errors creep into their semi-final showdown with the Hurricanes.

"It's the little mistakes, back to back mistakes or penalties you know, allowing the momentum to go against you, it can just be one or two things like that.

"That you can go from being on the front foot to all of a sudden with the guys that the Hurricanes have got, they are good enough to build that pressure and all of sudden it can cost you seven points.

"It will be just those little opportunities."