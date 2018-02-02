 

Parramatta beaten again by French rugby for Semi Radradra's signature

Semi Radradra has shown no signs of returning to Parramatta after the NRL club again lost out to the money of French rugby.

Semi Radradra and Ma'a Nonu of Toulon during the European Champions Cup match between RC Toulon and Bath on December 9, 2017 in Toulon, France. (Photo by Guillaume Ruoppolo/Icon Sport)

Semi Radradra and Ma'a Nonu of Toulon during the European Champions Cup match between RC Toulon and Bath in Toulon, France.

Source: Getty

But the former Kangaroos representative' move from Toulon to French first- division rival Bordeaux keep alive his chances of wearing Fiji colours at the Commonwealth Games or 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Radradra's new two-year deal comes after he moved to Europe after leading the Eels' try-scoring on the way to the NRL semi-finals.

According to reports in French newspaper Midi Olympique before the deal was confirmed, Bordeaux was prepared to offer a significant salary increase on what Radradra had on the Mediterranean coast.

Bordeaux already has multiple Fijian players in its squad and this week signed Fijian-born All Black Seta Tamanivalu.

Radradra's decision to stay with union strengthens his chances to line up for Fiji in the Commonwealth Games' sevens competition in April or the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old was named in an extended 45-man squad for the Gold Coast games.

He played for the Olympic champions in 2011 before being spotted and signed by the Eels, with whom he scored 82 times in just 94 games.

