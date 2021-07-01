Papalii leaves media in stitches after cheeky dig at Josh Kronfeld

Dalton Papalii will don the All Blacks' No.7 jersey this weekend against Tonga - a top he knows has plenty of history in it for the greats who wore it before him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"When I was growing up, that jersey was locked in by a couple of greats," Papalii told media today after being named.

"You've got [Richie] McCaw, Ardie [Savea], Sam Cane - they've come down as legends of the game."

One name Papalii didn't mention though was 54-Test flanker Josh Kronfeld who happened to be in the media scrum today reporting.

Another reporter took that opportunity to put some heat on Papalii, asking if Kronfeld made the cut too.

"Oh yeah, I can't forget Josh. Yeah," Papalii started off his defence with a grin.

"I was just talking about the recents."

No sooner had he given his defence did Papalii realise what that implied about 50-year-old Kronfeld, leaving both the media and teammate Dane Coles roaring with laughter.

Papalii tried to defend his second statement but knew the damage was done.

"Make sure you're not standing next to anybody," Kronfeld jokingly threatened in reply.

Once Papalii and Coles' conference was finished, the two loose forwards shared a quick moment where Papalii apologised again.

Dalton Papalii and Josh Kronfeld share a moment after a humorous press conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Kronfeld replied with a grin and a pat on the back.

"Have a lovely season and keep it going, eh?"