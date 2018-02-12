 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Pair of late penalties seal comeback win for Scotland in Six Nations clash with France

share

Source:

Associated Press

Scotland rebounded from its mauling in Wales by fighting back to beat France 32-26 in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield, with a string of successful penalty kicks by recalled scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw completing the turnaround this morning.

Greig Laidlaw's eight-from-eight performance with the boot saw Scotland claw their way backand eventually win 32-26.
Source: SKY

Right winger Teddy Thomas crossed for two tries in the opening 27 minutes to help the French to a 20-14 lead at halftime.

They were also six points ahead at 26-20 going into the final 20 minutes, but Laidlaw booted four penalties in a row in his first start in nearly in a year because of injury and involvement in the British and Lions tour of New Zealand.

Laidlaw finished with 22 points, from six penalties and two conversions off first-half tries by Sean Maitland and Huw Jones.

France has started with back-to-back defeats after losing to Ireland 15-13 in Paris last week. Scotland was thrashed 34-7 by Wales in round one.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Romero knocked Rockhold to the ground with a swinging left punch in the third round.

Yoel Romero's vicious knockout punch instantly floors Luke Rockhold for brutal UFC 221 win in Perth

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

00:15
3
Michael held first place after his race but three other competitors went on to pip his 5000m time.

Speedskater Peter Michael's heroic sprint finish not enough as Kiwi falls agonisingly short of Winter Olympics medal

00:30
4
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

00:39
5
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England


00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 