Owen Franks, Tevita Nabura both cited for foul play in Super Rugby matches

Highlanders winger Tevita Nabura has been cited for the flying kick which helped hand a breakthrough Super Rugby victory to the Waratahs in Sydney.



Nabura was sent off for the 19th-minute boot to the face of Waratahs opposite Cam Clark when fielding a high ball on Saturday.



Television match official George Ayoub described the studs-up karate style kick as a "deliberate action by the player in the air to put his foot in front of him" when suggesting Kiwi referee Brendon Pickerill issue the red card.



The Waratahs went on to win 41-12 and bust a 40-match losing streak for Australian teams in trans-Tasman Super Rugby contests.



Also facing a SANZAAR hearing on Sunday will be Crusaders prop Owen Franks, who is accused of striking during his team's 32-24 win over the Blues at Eden Park.



The incident late in the first half resulted in Blues hooker James Parsons leaving the game for a head assessment.



Blues coach Tana Umaga was disappointed no on-field action was taken against Franks.



"That's for referees to call, yet I'm sure there are protocols around contact with the head," Umaga said.



"There's no doubt we'll challenge it, we'll ask the reasons why and who's accountable for it."



Franks could be the second Crusaders Test prop to be suspended in the space of a week, weakening them for next week's top of the table clash against the Hurricanes.

