Owen Franks takes freezing recovery dip in Tasman region as he chases perfect ending to All Black career

From stem cell therapy, to freezing mid-winter swims, prop Owen Franks is leaving no stone unturned as he chases the perfect ending to his All Blacks career at a third World Cup.

Franks, who revealed this week that he had used stem cell therapy to overcome a shoulder injury he suffered in April, is using the week off from the All Blacks’ Rugby Championships to enjoy a family break in the Tasman region.

In early April the prop’s World Cup chances looked shot after suffering a shoulder injury playing for the Crusaders. Source: 1 NEWS

As per usual with the prop famous for his ultra-professional approach, Franks got a gym session in during the break.

Then he took it up a notch, posting a photo on his Instagram story of what we can only imagine was a freezing recovery dip in the Riwaka Resurgence, near Moteuka.

Franks is one of four players - alongside captain Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Sonny Bill Williams - who could be become the first three-time World Cup winners if they are selected and the All Blacks lift the William Webb Ellis Cup for a third straight time in Japan.


Owen Franks in the Riwaka Resurgence.
