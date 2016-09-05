Owen Franks set to become most capped All Blacks prop ever after re-signing until 2019

Owen Franks has put pen to paper on a new deal that should see him become the most capped All Blacks prop in history.

The 90-Test tighthead, who was signed by New Zealand Rugby until 2017, has extended his contract with the national body and the Crusaders for another two years which will enable him to play at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"After much thought and discussion, I'm pleased to confirm that I'll be staying in New Zealand until after Rugby World Cup 2019," he said.

"Whilst there was considerable interest internationally, I felt I wasn't ready to give up playing with the best players in the game. I also believe that I haven't reached my full potential yet and don't want to leave until I feel I have."



Over the next three seasons, the 28-year-old could surpass Tony Woodcock's record of 118 Tests in the All Blacks jersey - a feat achieved over 13 seasons while Franks is preparing for his eighth with the national side.

"He's one of the best in the world in his position and his formidable work ethic, commitment to the team's values and outstanding play make him one of the most respected players in our team and we're very happy that he has decided to stay," said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

Franks has been a regular tighthead prop in the Crusaders and All Blacks since making his debut for both teams in 2009, with impressive strength and excellent scrummaging technique the hallmarks of his game.