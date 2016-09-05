 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Owen Franks set to become most capped All Blacks prop ever after re-signing until 2019

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Owen Franks has put pen to paper on a new deal that should see him become the most capped All Blacks prop in history. 

All Blacks prop Owen Franks joins Italy's Salvatore Perugini record of scoring no tries after 83 Tests.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 90-Test tighthead, who was signed by New Zealand Rugby until 2017, has extended his contract with the national body and the Crusaders for another two years which will enable him to play at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

If the All Blacks prop fails to score against Argentina on Saturday, he will join Italy's Salvatore Perugini on 83 Tests without crossing the white line.
Source: 1 NEWS

"After much thought and discussion, I'm pleased to confirm that I'll be staying in New Zealand until after Rugby World Cup 2019," he said.

"Whilst there was considerable interest internationally, I felt I wasn't ready to give up playing with the best players in the game. I also believe that I haven't reached my full potential yet and don't want to leave until I feel I have."

Over the next three seasons, the 28-year-old could surpass Tony Woodcock's record of 118 Tests in the All Blacks jersey - a feat achieved over 13 seasons while Franks is preparing for his eighth with the national side. 

"He's one of the best in the world in his position and his formidable work ethic, commitment to the team's values and outstanding play make him one of the most respected players in our team and we're very happy that he has decided to stay," said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. 

Franks has been a regular tighthead prop in the Crusaders and All Blacks since making his debut for both teams in 2009, with impressive strength and excellent scrummaging technique the hallmarks of his game. 

He is yet to score a single point for the All Blacks. 

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.


01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ