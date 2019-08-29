Owen Franks named for Canterbury return in Mitre 10 Cup against Northland

Dumped All Black Owen Franks will turn out in provincial rugby for the first time in nearly a decade, named to start in Canterbury's Mitre 10 Cup clash against Northland this weekend.

Franks, 31, was a surprise omission from Steve Hansen's 31-man Rugby World Cup squad, having likely played the last of his 108 Tests, moving to English side Northampton after the current season.

The long-serving prop will start on the tighthead of the scrum, turning out for his first match since the All Blacks' 47-26 defeat in Perth last month.

Franks' return sees him named for his first Mitre 10 Cup game in nearly 10 years, having not played for Canterbury since October 2010.

Canterbury face Northland tomorrow night at Semenoff Stadium.

Canterbury: 15. Josh McKay, 14. Sam Gilbert, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Inga Finau, 11. Ngane Punivai, 10. Brett Cameron, 9. Ereatara Enari, 8. Luke Whitelock (c), 7. Tom Christie, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Cullen Grace, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Brodie McAlister, 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.