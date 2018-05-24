Owen Franks' lawyer rejects James Parson's claims, says Blues hooker never gave banned prop time to apologise

Owen Franks' camp have responded to claims the Crusaders prop has yet to apologise to James Parsons for the foul play he committed during last weekend's game, saying the Blues hooker never gave the chance.

Owen Franks and James Parsons. Source: Photosport

Franks' lawyer at the SANZAAR hearing, Aaron Lloyd, told Radio Sport this afternoon that after the game in which Franks struck Parsons in the head with a high tackle, Parson didn't want to hear an apology.

"He [Franks] tried to," Lloyd said.

"I'm told by Owen that after the game he reached out to James to apologise, and James, by the sounds of it, wasn't in the mood to talk with him and you can sort of understand why," Lloyd said. "So what the judiciary were told was exactly that."

"I understand James has come out and said 'well, he hasn't apologised to me' and I suspect that's right. But I think if everyone pauses a bit and everyone talks about it I think you'll probably find that James will probably accept that he [Franks] might have tried to.

"What do you do in that situation if you're Owen Franks? You want to say sorry to the guy. Owen Franks is Owen Franks, he's not a big social media kind of guy. He's not going to put it all over his website or blog or whatever it is. And in any case it's a personal thing… what more do you do?

"You're not going to force it down his throat. You've already copped him. You've got to respect the fact he doesn't want to talk to you."

Parsons made headlines earlier today when he contradicted a SANZAAR statement regarding why Franks' four-week ban was halved.

Franks struck Parsons in the head during the Crusaders' win over the Blues last weekend and later fronted the judiciary over the incident.

A Sanzaar statement said the Crusaders prop's four-week suspension was halved because of his early guilty plea, good record and his remorse and "apology to the other player".

"I haven't spoken to him since the incident. Obviously, we shook hands as teams do after the game but I didn't speak to him," Parsons told Radio Sport.