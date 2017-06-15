Owen Farrell ruled out of Lions' clash with Maori All Blacks after sustaining leg injury

Lions first-five Owen Farrell has been pulled from the Lions' matchday 23 to face the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua on Saturday after sustaining a grade one quadriceps strain in training.

Owen Farrell of the Lions. Source: Photosport

Farrell, who has 52 caps for England, started for the Lions in their impressive 12-3 win over the Crusaders last week but was overlooked for the No.10 jersey this Saturday with Ireland's Johnny Sexton named to start at the playmaking role.

Welsh flyhalf Dan Biggar has replaced Farrell on the bench.