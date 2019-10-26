TODAY |

Owen Farrell earns penalty reversal after getting shoved in face by Sam Whitelock

An innocuous shove in the face by All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock on England’s Owen Farrell proved a turning point in a shock World Cup exit for the Kiwis.

It was a bitterly disappointed Read who fronted up after his side's loss in Yokohama. Source: Spark Sport RWC

With the semi-final's scoreline at 16-7 in favour of England and only 13 minutes left, the All Blacks earned a penalty inside the English half that looked set to put them in position to launch an attack close to the line.

But after the whistle had been blown, Whitelock - in his efforts to retrieve the ball - shoved a pestering Farrell away from the ruck but did so by shoving his face.

The English stood in v formation as they more than accepted the All Blacks’ pre-match challenge. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Farrell immediately hit the deck and remained there, huddling over in a fetal position as he grasped his forehead.

The actions copped a cheeky comment from a nearby TJ Perenara, who asked Farrell if he was playing in the Premier League with the performance but it also did enough to get the attention of the TMO.

After multiple reviews, referee Nigel Owens reversed the penalty in England's favour who went on to thump the ball downfield and eventually claimed another three points to push the score to it's final mark, 19-7.

Farrell was up on his feet and immediately back in the action soon after the penalty.

Whitelock’s shove saw a NZ penalty reversed, a huge moment in the World Cup semi-final. Source: Spark Sport RWC
