Over 700 tickets for All Blacks v Springboks cancelled, fans urged to not buy second hand

Fans attending next weekend's All Blacks-South Africa Test in Wellington are being urged to purchase tickets through approved sellers, with over 700 tickets to be cancelled.

Ticketek have advised New Zealand Rugby to cancel the fraudulent tickets, saying any fans in possession will be turned away from Westpac Stadium next Saturday night.

NZR's Chief Commercial Officer Richard Thomas reiterated the need for fans to purchase tickets from legitimate sellers, rather than second hand.

"Unfortunately, it is highly likely that some of these tickets will have already been on-sold to unknowing fans on the secondary market and those fans may only discover their tickets are invalid when they present them at the gate at Westpac Stadium," Mr Thomas said.

"Our message to fans is that if you choose to buy All Blacks tickets on the secondary market through online resellers like Viagogo, you run a huge risk of not entering the venue or having to pay inflated prices for tickets."

Any fans who've purchased tickets from second hand sellers are being urged to contact NZR at Ticketqueries@nzrugby.co.nz. 

Ryan Crotty. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks. Rugby Championship test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 15 September 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty in action against the Springboks in Wellington. Source: Photosport
