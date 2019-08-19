Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player

TJ Perenara has reiterated his support of the LGBTQIA+ community in a new interview, saying he hopes the All Blacks would be ready to welcome their first openly gay player should one join the team.

Speaking to Express Magazine, the All Blacks half-back was asked if he thought the All Blacks are ready to have an openly gay player.

"I don’t think that is a question for me. I feel that as a team and an organisation our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black," Perenara said.

"I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment."

In the interview, Perenara said he hopes that fans would also support an openly gay All Black and talked about the friendships he has gained through playing rugby.

"The game has given me some of my best friendships and memories. I know that can be achieved in other avenues but rugby is a vehicle I have used to gain these things.

"There are also some incredible LGBTQIA+ organisations and teams for anyone who wants a safe and inclusive environment to play footy."