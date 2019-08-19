TODAY |

Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Social Issues
All Blacks

TJ Perenara has reiterated his support of the LGBTQIA+ community in a new interview, saying he hopes the All Blacks would be ready to welcome their first openly gay player should one join the team.

Speaking to Express Magazine, the All Blacks half-back was asked if he thought the All Blacks are ready to have an openly gay player.

"I don’t think that is a question for me. I feel that as a team and an organisation our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black," Perenara said.

"I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment."

In the interview, Perenara said he hopes that fans would also support an openly gay All Black and talked about the friendships he has gained through playing rugby.

"The game has given me some of my best friendships and memories. I know that can be achieved in other avenues but rugby is a vehicle I have used to gain these things.

"There are also some incredible LGBTQIA+ organisations and teams for anyone who wants a safe and inclusive environment to play footy."

Perenara has previously pledged his support to the LGBTQIA+ community when speaking out over the Israel Folau saga.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Social Issues
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
2
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
5
All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
08:25

Q+A debate: Should the elderly have their own commissioner?

01:44

Auckland Museum wants 1000 locals' selfies for permanent exhibition
00:27

Ardie Savea to wear goggles to protect eyesight for All Blacks clash with Canada

England turn to psychologist to recover from 2015 World Cup failure