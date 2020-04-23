'This is our city' - Blues join up with All Blacks legends in Auckland foodbank

Some of the biggest names in New Zealand rugby have teamed up to help those in need, as Covid-19 continues to see Kiwis struggle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two of Auckland rugby's proud sons, Sir Michael Jones and Eroni Clarke, have operated an Avondale foodbank for the last 12 years.

Demand has skyrocketed during New Zealand's battle against Covid-19, with almost 3000 parcels delivered during lockdown.

Along with their families, including Blues contracted duo Niko Jones and Caleb Clarke, the two greats are continuing to give back to their community.

"This is our city," Sir Michael tells 1 NEWS.

"We're passionate about our people in our communities, and particularly the most vulnerable."

"It's part of our DNA too, that we serve," adds Clarke. "Particularly during times like this that we can serve our communities."

Today, Blues captain and coach Patrick Tuipulotu and Leon MacDonald, as well as marquee signing Beauden Barrett giving their time to help out.

Barrett in particular feeling the need to help, part of a large family himself.

"There are eight of us kids in our family," Barrett says.

"I saw how hard mum and dad had to work to provide and give us opportunities.

"It is actually really humbling to deliver food and goods to families in need at this time. It is a tragedy at the moment."