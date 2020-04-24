TODAY |

'This is our city' - Blues join up with All Blacks legends to help Auckland foodbank

Matt Manukia, 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Blues greats Sir Michael Jones and Eroni Clarke are behind an initiative helping thousands of Aucklanders who are struggling during Covid-19 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks and Blues ace put his hand up to deliver food parcels for those struggling in lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

The Village Trust, founded by Sir Michael, has distributed over 2,700 food parcels through its foodbank since the country entered Level 4 lockdown.

Working in partnership with Foodstuffs, The Village Foodbank caters to around 40 families on a regular basis but, like most foodbanks around the country, they are now experiencing their highest levels of demand in 12 years of operation.

“It’s never been a highly publicised thing and its just word of mouth through social workers and schools we work in,” says Jones’ wife Maliena, the general manager of the trust.

“Once the word got out [after lockdown] that we could support families, it jus sky-rocketed and it went from maybe 20 parcels a day to 50 and it’s sort of just grown from there.”

The sons of the Auckland legends, Niko Jones and Caleb Clarke, spend most of their days in the foodbank’s Avondale distribution hub packing while waiting for their Super Rugby training to resume with the Blues.

“It’s part of our DNA that we serve,” said Eroni. “Because such is the need today, that it’s great as a community group, as a church family, that we can get behind our communities.”

The Trust had been in discussion with the Blues around a formal partnership and on Thursday coach Leon MacDonald, captain Patrick Tuipulotu and star recruit Beauden Barrett offered to make deliveries to families around Auckland.

Barrett’s highly-anticipated debut for the franchise was put on hold by the Covid-19 outbreak so he could not pass up the opportunity to engage with fans at a time of need.

“I can relate to a lot of the families I’ve seen today,” said Barrett who grew up on a dairy farm in Taranaki. “There are eight of us kids in our family and I saw how hard mum and dad had to work to provide and give opportunities.

“It is actually humbling to be able to deliver food and goods to families in need at this time.”

Following Thursday's trial run the Blues have agreed to commit to helping The Village Trust long-term.

“In times like this it’s pretty tough for families out there,” Tuipulotu said. “A lot of parents have lost jobs and going through hardship.

“I think we can uplift a lot of families who are struggling. It’s a long time and the hard part is just beginning.”

Rugby
Blues
All Blacks
Matt Manukia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO
2
Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp
3
Hunt begins for Raelene Castle's replacement at Rugby Australia
4
'This is our city' - Blues join up with All Blacks legends to help Auckland foodbank
5
Youngest-ever Tall Fern follows in sister's footsteps with full scholarship to top US university
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:26

Steve Hansen says rugby needs a new, global approach as Covid-19 gives pause for thought

00:43

Beauden Barrett statistically the worst kicker in Test rugby, South African website suggests

Spirit of Rugby World Cup win inspires Boks captain Kolisi to help South Africa's fight against Covid-19

Kenya's Kiwi sevens coach tells of dramatic race to return home