'Our backline is the best in the comp' - Waratahs prop confident of upsetting Crusaders

Prop Tom Roberston is demanding the NSW forwards stand up to the Crusaders when the Waratahs chase a hoodoo-busting win over Super Rugby's table-topping defending champions in Christchurch tonight.



Waratahs star fullback Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

The Waratahs travel to the Crusaders' AAMI Park fortress coming off successive defeats to non-Australian opposition and as massive underdogs to notch a first victory in New Zealand in more than three years.



The benchmark Crusaders are unbeaten in their past 13 home games, with their domination starting very much up front with one of the fiercest - and most skilful - packs in the competition.



But the Waratahs are anything but overawed, with Robertson insisting the tourists will carry no baggage across the Tasman and can't wait to go to toe to toe with the team they beat in the epic 2014 final.



"It's always a good game when we play the Crusaders because of our sort of similar styles in terms of attack and D and our structures, so you know it's always going to be pretty close in the end," he said.



"They've got us the last two years to it would be great if we could get one up this weekend. It would be fantastic."



The Wallabies front-rower admits the Australian conference leaders are desperate to show their true colours after home losses to the Lions and Blues.



"A lot of people have said things after we slipped up in the last two games," Robertson said.



"But the way we see it, we haven't performed too well in our last two games and we see it is as an opportunity for us to show how good we are.



"I've said it before, our backline is the best in the comp."



If the NSW forwards can match with the Crusaders' big men, Robertson is adamant Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley can orchestrate a big upset to reignite the Tahs' season.



"If you get a good win against a team like that, that gets your momentum going," he said.

