 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Our backline is the best in the comp' - Waratahs prop confident of upsetting Crusaders

share

Source:

AAP

Prop Tom Roberston is demanding the NSW forwards stand up to the Crusaders when the Waratahs chase a hoodoo-busting win over Super Rugby's table-topping defending champions in Christchurch tonight.

Israel Folau taken by Kriel Andre. Waratahs v Bulls, Super Rugby Round 12. Played at Allianz Stadium, Sydney Australia on Saturday 14 May 2016. Copyright Photo: Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Waratahs star fullback Israel Folau.

Source: Photosport

The Waratahs travel to the Crusaders' AAMI Park fortress coming off successive defeats to non-Australian opposition and as massive underdogs to notch a first victory in New Zealand in more than three years.

The benchmark Crusaders are unbeaten in their past 13 home games, with their domination starting very much up front with one of the fiercest - and most skilful - packs in the competition.

But the Waratahs are anything but overawed, with Robertson insisting the tourists will carry no baggage across the Tasman and can't wait to go to toe to toe with the team they beat in the epic 2014 final.

"It's always a good game when we play the Crusaders because of our sort of similar styles in terms of attack and D and our structures, so you know it's always going to be pretty close in the end," he said.

"They've got us the last two years to it would be great if we could get one up this weekend. It would be fantastic."

The Wallabies front-rower admits the Australian conference leaders are desperate to show their true colours after home losses to the Lions and Blues.

"A lot of people have said things after we slipped up in the last two games," Robertson said.

"But the way we see it, we haven't performed too well in our last two games and we see it is as an opportunity for us to show how good we are.

"I've said it before, our backline is the best in the comp."

If the NSW forwards can match with the Crusaders' big men, Robertson is adamant Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley can orchestrate a big upset to reignite the Tahs' season.

"If you get a good win against a team like that, that gets your momentum going," he said.

"When you get a few wins in a row like we did at the start of the year, you feel more confident and your game comes along a lot easier."

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.

02:10
A woman and her four children are among the dead in a suspected murder suicide in Margaret River, WA.

Latest on WA tragedy: Early morning phone tip-off by mystery man 'connected' with property where seven killed newest clue

News.com is reporting the phone call was made by the shooter in yesterday's Margaret River tragedy.


01:52
The move was part of a player safety push by the union but it’s now reviewing its policies.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union cops flak for labelling kids 'overweight', reviews policies

A group of parents have complained about a new register which they say is discriminatory.

01:43
Organisation that supports New Zealanders with rare diseases faces major funding cut

Organisation supporting New Zealanders with rare diseases faces major funding cut

The move could spell the end for the charity which is often a lifeline for those affected.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 