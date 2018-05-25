Ouch! Crusaders' Braydon Ennor carried off field after injuring both ankles in awkward tackle against Hurricanes

The Crusaders could have another player in the injury ward after tonight's physical encounter with the Hurricanes after Braydon Ennor was carried off with an apparant injury to both of his ankles.

Ennor entered the game early for the Crusaders when Tim Bateman came off with a hamstring issue but he too headed to the sideline early in the second half after a tackle went wrong.

The replacement back joined a tackle to try and hold the Hurricanes' ball carrier up but when the weight became too much he collapsed to his knees with his ankles holding all his weight as well as two other players as he went down.

The referee stopped the match after medical staff were able to get his attention to address the seriousness of the injury.

Bateman and Ennor's injuries already add to a long list of casualties for the Crusaders with Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty both missing tonight's match with concussions.

Jordan Taufua and Tim Perry were also unavailable due to leg injuries picked up at this week's All Blacks camp while Israel Dagg has only just returned to club rugby after ongoing issues with his knee.