Otago hammer Southland to defend Ranfurly Shield

Otago have defended the Ranfurly Shield in Dunedin in convincing fashion, thrashing neighbours Southland 41-22.

The home team opened the scoring with a stunning try by powerhouse Jona Nareki, an early shift to the left created an overlap which saw the winger cross over the line. 

With Otago looking dominant throughout, Southland managed to get their first points in the 23rd minute with a penalty kick by Marty McKenzie. 

Otago’s dominance in the lineout through the first half paid off with a stunning try off to Slade McDowall from the set piece.

The home side defended well, keeping their opponents tryless in the first half to take a 17-3 lead into the break.

The second half started as fast as the first for the men in blue, with Dylan Nel scoring a fine individual try.

Nel powered through the first line of defence from the 48m mark and managed to brush off defenders to find his way over the chalk.

Southland managed to find a try of their own in the second half, with Josh Moorby crossing over, the fullback showing off his aerial skills after McKenzie put up a midfield bomb.    

Nareki crossed for his second in the 57th minute.

Josh Dickson hit a short ball from Hammington at pace to extend Otago’s lead as the home side eventually broke through on the left side after a period of sustained pressure.

In the 70th minute, Charles Alaimalo scored a late consolation try for Southland, who remain without a win since 2016.

