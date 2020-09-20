Otago claim first win of season, holding off late Manawatu resurgence

A late push from Aaron Smith wasn't enough to get the job done for the Turbos in Palmerston North today, with the home side falling 36-25 to Otago.

Manawatu shifted their big guns into the starting lineup in the hopes of clinching their first win of the season, but despite having Aaron Smith and Nehe Milner-Skudder on the field from the get-go, the Turbos still seemed to be outclassed.

Two tries from Smith however, provided a glimmer of hope with the All Black number nine dotting down in the 67th and 73rd minute to reduce the margin, with Micaiah Torrence-Read scoring a consolation try at full-time.

Smith worked in tandem with fellow halfback and skipper, Jamie Booth who moved to the wing to make way for the star number nine.

Booth looked at home on the right edge though, scoring himself in the first half.

Otago's dominance was supported by Vilimoni Koroi, a steady presence at fullback, scoring two of Otago's five tries with Liam Coltman, Freedom Vahaakolo and Michael Collins picking up the rest.

Josh Ioane also did his part, successfully knocking over five attempts at goal, missing just one.