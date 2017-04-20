 

Opinion: Why Jordie Barrett has to be the All Blacks' go-to man for Eden Park Lions decider

Alex Powell 

Following the Lions' 24-21 victory to head to Eden Park level at 1-1 with the All Blacks, young Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett might just be the ace up Steve Hansen's sleeve in the search for a series winning victory.

The youngest of the Barrett brothers was upset at not being able to match his older siblings.
Whatever way you want to look at it, the All Blacks backline stocks are looking incredibly thin right now.

Ben Smith is out for the deciding Test, possibly longer, with another concussion while at this stage things don't look too much better for Waisake Naholo either - not to mention the looming suspension hanging over the head of Sonny Bill Williams after his match-turning red card.

For next week's Eden Park decider, Jordie Barrett has to be unleashed against a Lions side unable to combat his raw ability with the boot, and with ball in hand.

The likes of Damian McKenzie, James Lowe and Nehe Milner-Skudder are all other options to slot in somewhere in the All Blacks' back three, but none ooze the class of the youngest Barrett.

In the wet and windy conditions that Wellington bought to the table, the All Blacks' back three were exposed to the high pressure kicking game of the Lions.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie could make history against Samoa on Friday if they are all selected to play.
Rieko Ioane, Naholo and Israel Dagg all came up short from the kicking game that Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell adopted.

Playing two specialist wingers against a Northern Hemisphere-style side like the Lions is a dangerous ploy, with neither Naholo or Ioane possessing the kicking game needed to beat Warren Gatland's men at their own game.

We saw the perfect tactic against this in the first Test: Israel Dagg on the wing with the ever reliable Ben Smith at the back, replaced by Beauden Barrett after his injury.

This allowed the All Blacks to fight fire with fire against the Lions' never relenting wave of high kicks, with the skills of two fullbacks in the back three as opposed to just one like we saw in Wellington.

A first Test start for Jordie Barrett would put this in place yet again.

Dagg cannot be called upon at fullback for the decider, his skills displayed on the wing in the first Test are next to irreplaceable by anyone currently fit in New Zealand rugby, meaning Jordie Barrett must start his first test in the 15 jersey.

The younger Barrett brother has set the early rounds of Super Rugby alight for the Hurricanes.
All season we've seen the best of Jordie for the Hurricanes, with teams unable to counter both his skills and his raw physicality running the ball from deep.

At the age of 20, there will be questions about being raw in the Test match arena, but Rieko Ioane has already shown this series that if you're good enough, then you're old enough.

The move would see not only the best from Dagg, but also from his brother Beauden, with the pair proving their class together on countless occasions in Super Rugby this season.

He may not be the most experienced head going around at the moment, but there's no doubt in any true New Zealand rugby fans' mind that he will be one of this country's great players.

It's come earlier than anyone may have expected, but Jordie Barrett is both ready and able to be the All Blacks' hero against the Lions at Eden Park next week.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.

Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

SBW to face judicial hearing today for red card-worthy, no-arms tackle during second Test against Lions

The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

'He'll be feeling it's his fault' - Jerome Kaino defends SBW after reckless red card against Lions

The No. 8 crashed over in the corner for a try that was the beginning of an incredible 24-21 comeback victory.

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick shows his class as SBW shocker gifts Lions win

TVNZ weather reporter Renee Wright with the latest update.

Risk of slips and flooding as heavy rain pummels the North Island

Further north there is a moderate risk of hail and thunderstorms in Auckland and Northland.

Screams can be heard an Arkansas nightclub where 25 people were left injured when shooting erupted inside.

Arkansas nightclub shooting injures dozens after dispute breaks out at rap concert

Police said all of the injured are expected to survive.

Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

The English playmaker’s kick 3 minutes from time was enough to snatch a historic 24-21 victory for the Lions.

'We'll have to be prepared for a tougher encounter next week' - Lions skipper relishing Eden Park decider

Sam Warburton was a key figure as the Lions defeated the All Blacks 24-21 in Wellington.


 
