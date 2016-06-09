 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Opinion: Ryan Crotty - the real hero of 2016

share

Alex Powell 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

As 2016 draws to an end, it's only fair to look back and praise one of New Zealand rugby's outstanding stories of the year.

The All Blacks have fought to keep rising stars from taking lucrative offers from foreign teams.
Source: 1 NEWS

No, not Beauden Barrett's rise from promising upstart to become the best player in the world, but to acknowledge the force that is Ryan Crotty and his ascension to the All Blacks midfield general that he's become.

One of the biggest questions coming out of the 2015 World Cup victory revolved around who would replace Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith as the first choice centre pairing. 

At the start of the year, Ryan Crotty looked an outsider for a spot in the black jersey, with Charlie Ngatai and Malakai Fekitoa grabbing the headlines early in Super Rugby to all but cement their spots at Test level.

Yet Crotty did what he had always done and knuckled down for the Crusaders, bringing up his 100th appearance for the side along the way.

Crusaders coach Todd Blackadders details why Ryan Crotty should be the All Blacks' starting centre moving forward.
Source: 1 NEWS

When a concussion ruled Ngatai out of the June series with Wales, Crotty had his chance, and he grabbed it with both hands.

Since then, he's become a key member of Steve Hansen's side and added a whole new dimension to the backline, with his game at second reciever among the best in the world.

In rugby, midfield is a hard position to quantify as to whether or not a player is up to the required standard.

Props and hookers can be judged on how they do at scrum time, locks are judged by their performances at the lineout and loose forwards at the breakdown.

Halfbacks are judged on their passing game, while first-five's are so by their ability to kick and how they run a side.

Wingers and fullbacks always seem to draw attention for how many tries and assists they accumulate, yet centres don't really fall into any of these categories.

Ryan Crotty has a bit of everything as a second-five, and having always based his game around a strong defensive work ethic, his attacking game has improved remarkably in 2016.

Steve and Robyn Crotty will be watching Ryan start for the first time for NZ in Christchurch as they take on the Springboks.
Source: 1 NEWS

He's taken what could have been one of the All Blacks biggest weaknesses and turned it into one of their greatest strengths.

No one outside of Canterbury expected great things of him this year, but that's exactly what he's delivered.

So while he may not be the flashiest or most skillful player to ever represent this country, in 2016 Crotty has become one of the most important players in world rugby, and with that will certainly be one of the first names on the team-sheet by the time the Lions arrive in 2017.

Related

All Blacks

Alex Powell

00:26
Crotty returns to play against France after being sidelined by a hamstring injury in Chicago three weeks ago.

Ryan Crotty tired of All Blacks calling him 'food bill' and is relieved to be back playing

00:34
Crotty spoke highly of the 21-year-old after his impressive debut against the Wallabies in Wellington.

'I'm glad I stuck around' - All Black Ryan Crotty explains turning down overseas offers
00:12
After picking up an injury in Chicago, the All Blacks second-five has found a traditional Irish way of keeping himself busy.

Video: Don't injure yourself again Ryan! Injured All Black Crotty gives hurling a go – with mixed results

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1

Opinion: Ryan Crotty - the real hero of 2016

00:28
2
Isaiah Thomas stayed lying on the court after colliding with the Kiwi brick wall.

Watch: 'That's runnin' into the mountain!' Steven Adams monsters unaware Celtic defender with impenetrable screen

00:35
3
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

02:03
4

Indigenous rookie unleashes batting masterclass on unsuspecting Big Bash crowds

00:56
5
Mike Hesson is ensuring players are well rested but focused as they prepare in Christchurch for the Boxing say opener.

Black Caps coach taking extra care in managing players for Bangladesh Tour

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ