 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Opinion: Chiefs' mastermind Dave Rennie has to be the next All Blacks assistant coach

share

Alex Powell 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

With legendary All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith having last week announced he'll step down later this year, New Zealand Rugby have to act quickly to ensure that one of the country's best coaches stays on our shores to fill the role.

Rennie made it clear that if he was to stay in NZ he would like to stay at the Chiefs rather than being an assistant coach for the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

For Chiefs coach Dave Rennie, Smith's retirement at the end of the 2017 Rugby Championship is a golden opportunity to put himself at the front of the queue to seize the All Blacks job once Steve Hansen goes.

New Zealand Rugby now have to act fast to secure Rennie's services - at first as an All Blacks assistant coach, before letting him ascend into the top job in the same way that Steve Hansen did under Sir Graham Henry after the 2011 World Cup.

Rennie is without doubt, the most qualified man to take the biggest job in world rugby, having achieved success at every level within the pyramid of the game in New Zealand.

If any example was needed, look no further than what he's done to the Chiefs - transforming them from perennial under-achievers to back-to-back Super Rugby champions, winning both the 2012 and 2013 titles.

Bringing the Chiefs their maiden Super Rugby title in just his first season shows that Rennie has an understanding of what it takes to succeed as a coach at the top level, knowing what it takes to beat the Australian and South African style of play.

The All Blacks assistant admitted it hasn't been easy while coaching the world's number one team.
Source: 1 NEWS

His experience at international level is also telling, winning three successive under-20 World Cups with the Baby Blacks, a feat his successors have struggled to emulate.

Yet, while Rennie would be the perfect successor to carry on the All Blacks' dominance of international rugby, Scottish side Glasgow Warriors have already pounced, sealing the signature of the Chiefs' mastermind for the start of the 2017 European season.

While the details and clauses in his agreement with Glasgow are not entirely clear, surely there would be some kind of clause within his contract freeing him up to be involved with an international side like the All Blacks if the job were to become available.

Dave Rennie is too precious of a resource to lose to Europe at this point of his already glittering career.

Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Other names like Scott Robertson, Tana Umaga, Vern Cotter, Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland may all be in the mix as potential candidates for the job, but none have the winning pedigree that Rennie has already displayed within New Zealand.

Rennie will have an audition of his own when the Chiefs take on the touring Lions squad on June 20, with nations like England and Wales getting a sight of what he offers should they wish to offer him the job of national coach before New Zealand can do the same.

It may not be the ideal move for him to leave a head coach role just two years out from the 2019 World Cup, but simply put the coaching acumen of Dave Rennie is far too good for the All Blacks to waste.

Related

Alex Powell

All Blacks

Chiefs

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Who will Steve Hansen pick to replace the retiring Wayne Smith?
02:16
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion
00:32
The All Blacks assistant admitted it hasn't been easy while coaching the world's number one team.

'I've been naked with Hansen for a long time… it's a metaphor' - Wayne Smith on pressures of being part of the All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'There's always speculation' - Panthers coach plays down exit of Warriors target Te Maire Martin

00:29
2
Naholo's last touch of the night was worth five points as the Highlanders winger came off after making an impact early in the second half.

Video: Patrick Osborne carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

00:30
3
The Highlanders bigman was in the right place at the right time to silence the Perth crowd.

As it happened: High-flying Highlanders finish Super Rugby road trip in dominating fashion, hold Force tryless in Perth

00:27
4
The stand-in skipper had the feet of a younger man as New Zealand secured a 33-7 win.

Watch: Sevens legend DJ Forbes rips out lethal sidestep against Japan as NZ finish London day one unbeaten

00:30
5
The Hurricanes created another classic in the Cake Tin using their signature improvisational skills and blistering pace.

Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ