Opening rounds of Farah Palmer Cup to be revised due to Covid-19 resurgance

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the opening rounds of the Farah Palmer Cup – due to start next week – will be changed following yesterday’s Covid-19 announcements.

Kendra Cocksedge and Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox with the Farah Palmer Cup Source: Photosport

NZR confirmed this afternoon the first two rounds of the Farah Palmer Cup won’t run as scheduled with Auckland remaining in a Level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2.

"With Auckland-based teams unable to train or host matches for the next 12 days due to Level 3 restrictions, the decision has been made not to start the competition next weekend," NZR Head of Women's Rugby Cate Sexton said.

"We'll now discuss with provincial unions and the Players Association around the different options for revising the draw."

The north pool of the premier women's competition was due to kick off next Saturday, with North Harbour hosting Waikato, Counties Manukau playing Bay of Plenty and Northland hosting Taranaki.