'Only God knows' - Have we seen the last of Sonny Bill Williams at the Blues?

Are we about to see the last of Sonny Bill Williams in Super Rugby?

With the Blues' season coming to a close against the Hurricanes on Saturday and the 33-year-old's body increasingly letting him down, speculation continues that the midfielder may ply his trade elsewhere from next year.

Williams, a former Kiwis league international who has also dabbled in boxing, is battling to make Steve Hansen's side for this year's World Cup in Japan, having suffered an injury-ravaged campaign.

Speaking to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville after training in Auckland today, Williams remained coy on his plans.

"Never say never," Williams said, after being asked if it had been his final training run with the Blues, who once again have failed to make the play-offs.

"Only God knows that, bro. I'm just really focused on this week. Firstly, getting it done with the boys and playing some good rugby."