TODAY |

'Only God knows' - Have we seen the last of Sonny Bill Williams at the Blues?

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
All Blacks

Are we about to see the last of Sonny Bill Williams in Super Rugby?

With the Blues' season coming to a close against the Hurricanes on Saturday and the 33-year-old's body increasingly letting him down, speculation continues that the midfielder may ply his trade elsewhere from next year. 

Williams, a former Kiwis league international who has also dabbled in boxing, is battling to make Steve Hansen's side for this year's World Cup in Japan, having suffered an injury-ravaged campaign.

Speaking to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville after training in Auckland today, Williams remained coy on his plans.

"Never say never," Williams said, after being asked if it had been his final training run with the Blues, who once again have failed to make the play-offs.

"Only God knows that, bro. I'm just really focused on this week. Firstly, getting it done with the boys and playing some good rugby."

He said he was looking forward to this weekend's match, where he would partner with 20-year-old Tanielu Tele’a in the midfield.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The All Blacks midfielder has suffered an injury-ravaged 2019, and may head elsewhere after this year. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    Blues
    All Blacks
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:17
    The All Blacks midfielder has suffered an injury-ravaged 2019, and may head elsewhere after this year.
    'Only God knows that’ - Sonny Bill Williams coy on whether he’s about to play final Blues match
    2
    Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
    3
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
    4
    Rumours are swirling the off-contract star will move north to the Blues.
    Hurricanes coach desperate to retain Beauden Barrett - 'We love him'
    5
    The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.
    Mate Ma'a Tonga name strong forward pack for Kiwis Test, but scrambling in the halves
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    The Lions coach didn't appear surprised by the makeup of Steve Hansen’s squad announced today.

    'I couldn't turn my back on the challenge' - Warren Gatland to coach Lions for third time

    00:42
    Coach Toutai Kefu said his players draw strength from family and emotion, so are looking forward to a warm welcome when they play at Eden Park.

    Tongan rugby team hoping to draw on passionate Auckland support ahead of World Cup
    01:10
    Sir Michael says Retallick is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

    Sir Michael Jones hails Brodie Retallick, puts him in same category as Sir Colin Meads
    02:03
    Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.

    NSW coach refuses to blame Israel Folau for poor end to season