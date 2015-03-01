 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Ongoing heart condition forces Robbie Fruean to retire from rugby - report

share

Source:

NZN

Long-serving New Zealand rugby player Robbie Fruean is poised to announce his retirement on health grounds, according to a media report.

Crusaders Robbie Fruean on the charge

Source: Supplied by Photosport

The UK's Sunday Times says 29-year-old midfield back Fruean will be forced to hang up his boots following complications surrounding a heart condition that has followed him throughout a decade-long professional career.

Wellington-born Fruean, currently on the books of Pro14 club Edinburgh, has undergone two open-heart surgeries and two further cardiac procedures.

The Sunday Times said it understood Fruean had received specialist advice that he stop playing, given the impact on his second replacement heart valve.

It said Edinburgh would make an official announcement this week.

Fruean hasn't played since October, early in his stint at the Scottish club after leaving English outfit Bath.

A former world under-19 player of the year, Freuan never represented the All Blacks despite some strong seasons in the domestic New Zealand game.

Because of his health issues, he struggled for consistent game time.

Fruean made 66 appearances in two stints at the Crusaders encompassing six seasons.

He also represented the Hurricanes and Chiefs, and enjoyed NPC campaigns with Wellington, Canterbury and Hawke's Bay.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


2
Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Trent Boult makes the new ball fly as Black Caps snag second wicket of morning session

3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:20
4
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

00:20
5
Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.

Watch: Whoops! Explosives fail to bring down US stadium in botched demolition attempt

02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 