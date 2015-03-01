Ongoing heart condition forces Robbie Fruean to retire from rugby - report

Long-serving New Zealand rugby player Robbie Fruean is poised to announce his retirement on health grounds, according to a media report.

The UK's Sunday Times says 29-year-old midfield back Fruean will be forced to hang up his boots following complications surrounding a heart condition that has followed him throughout a decade-long professional career.

Wellington-born Fruean, currently on the books of Pro14 club Edinburgh, has undergone two open-heart surgeries and two further cardiac procedures.

The Sunday Times said it understood Fruean had received specialist advice that he stop playing, given the impact on his second replacement heart valve.

It said Edinburgh would make an official announcement this week.

Fruean hasn't played since October, early in his stint at the Scottish club after leaving English outfit Bath.

A former world under-19 player of the year, Freuan never represented the All Blacks despite some strong seasons in the domestic New Zealand game.

Because of his health issues, he struggled for consistent game time.

Fruean made 66 appearances in two stints at the Crusaders encompassing six seasons.