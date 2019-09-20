'One of the bigger games you'll play' - All Blacks' waiting game continues before 'Boks opener

For the All Blacks, the waiting game for their Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa continues.

Steve Hansen's side will begin their defence of the Webb Ellis Cup against their old rivals tomorrow night in Yokohama, hitting Tokyo today after training.

The trio of TJ Perenara, George Bridge and Atu Moli visited the Fukutoku Jinzya Shrine in Tokyo's Chuo City, paying tribute to Ukano-mitama-no-mikoto, the Japanese god of the harvest.

A light training run in Tokyo Bay, rather than Yokohama Stadium, means Steve Hansen's side saved over two hours travel there and back.

Ryan Crotty was one of the unfortunate players to be left at home for the last World Cup in England, starting at second-five tomorrow and looking to stay in the moment.

"For me right now it's important for me to be where my feet are," he told media. "If you start looking back too much you can come unstuck."

Kieran Read will lead the side as regular captain for the first time too at a World Cup, having previously been a stand in leader for Richie McCaw in the 2015 World Cup.