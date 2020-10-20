TODAY |

Olympic ambitions still burning for rising All Blacks star Caleb Clarke

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Caleb Clarke admits his Olympic dream remains alive as he turns heads at Test level for the All Blacks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former All Black was chuffed to see his son add to the No.11 jersey’s legacy. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to Sky's The Breakdown, the winger, who has been part of the New Zealand Sevens set up, says he still has ambitions for Tokyo next year.

"That's something that's still in the books. The Olympic dream is still alive, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of people."

But after two Tests for the All Blacks the 21-year-old says he's focusing on establishing himself on the international scene.

"For me personally I'm a real one step at a time guy and right now I'm just lucky enough to be in this team," he said.

"The next step will be heading over to Australia and taking on the Australians and Argentineans."

Clarke along with his All Blacks teammates travel to Sydney for the upcoming Tri-Nations championship on Sunday.

Rugby
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:53
'My new name is Caleb's dad' – Proud Eroni Clarke reflects on son's journey to All Blacks
2
All Blacks call up two uncapped players for Aussie-based Tri Nations, Ardie Savea to join team later
3
David Campese admits 'eating humble pie' after comments about All Blacks' lost aura go up in smoke
4
Olympic ambitions still burning for rising All Blacks star Caleb Clarke
5
TJ Perenara told teammates he was off to Japan via WhatsApp so rumours about his future wouldn't swirl
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:53

'My new name is Caleb's dad' – Proud Eroni Clarke reflects on son's journey to All Blacks

Tony Brown appointed head coach of Highlanders

Michael Cheika onboard as Argentina prepare for All Blacks clash
01:05

TJ Perenara confirms short-term Japan move - 'Looking forward to an exciting challenge'