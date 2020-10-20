Olympic ambitions still burning for rising All Blacks star Caleb Clarke

Caleb Clarke admits his Olympic dream remains alive as he turns heads at Test level for the All Blacks.

Speaking to Sky's The Breakdown, the winger, who has been part of the New Zealand Sevens set up, says he still has ambitions for Tokyo next year.

"That's something that's still in the books. The Olympic dream is still alive, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of people."

But after two Tests for the All Blacks the 21-year-old says he's focusing on establishing himself on the international scene.

"For me personally I'm a real one step at a time guy and right now I'm just lucky enough to be in this team," he said.

"The next step will be heading over to Australia and taking on the Australians and Argentineans."