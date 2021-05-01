'Ole, ole' - Scott Robertson excited to add Pablo Matera's flair to Crusaders

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson can barely contain his excitement for the Argentinian flair Pablo Matera will bring to his side.

Robertson confirmed today he was the one who had been in contact with Matera's agent to get the one-year deal across the line and subsequently lure a loud, proud Argentinian fan base.

The Crusaders coach said he had a conversation with Matera's agent in London about which Argentinian he would love to have in his side given the opportunity.

"I said 'look I'd take Pablo absolutely hands down, what a player'. He just messaged me 'would you still be keen to take Pablo?' It was a yes definitely."

Robertson said the timing was "perfect" for Matera to join the side, with a couple of loose forwards off contract at the end of the season.

Matera became a hero in Argentina last year after he captained the Pumas to their first ever win over the All Blacks in Sydney but his reputation was tarnished months later after "xenophobic and racist" comments he made in 2011 from his social media account resurfaced.

Matera was stripped of the Pumas captaincy as a result and Robertson said he had discussed what the expectations were for Matera as a part of the Crusaders family.

"We covered the expectations clearly. What happened he's taken ownership for and he's realised he's got to be better as a man and it shows the person that he is that he took ownership."

Getting the rowdy Argentinian fan base on board was another positive, Robertson said with a smile.

"Imagine the supporters 'Ole! Ole!' They'll be dancing, even when the Jaguares came and played us in that final the atmosphere was the best we'd ever had in our stadium.