'Old boys' impressed with how All Blacks rookies have coped with ‘pressured’ surroundings

The All Blacks' "old boys" have been impressed by the skills, energy and sheer size of the rookies who have joined them this year.

The 35-man squad Ian Foster named last month featured nine uncapped players, who have since joined long-time veterans such as 117-Test lock Sam Whitelock and 50-cap hooker Codie Taylor.

Taylor told media today that senior players have been impressed with how the fresh faces have blended into the team.

"The great thing about the men that have come in, they're young but they're still their own people," Taylor said.

"This environment can sometimes be intimidating but it seems to be that they've slipped in nicely and they can be themselves and that's what we want when it comes to playing footy - get out there and express yourself."

Taylor was asked about multiple rookies in the squad and had praise for all of them - although there was also a hint of joking jealousy too.

"[Caleb Clarke] is full of energy - you can tell he's only 20," Taylor joked.

"But he's slipped in nicely."

Taylor also had kind words for whirlwind lock Tupou Vaa'i after admitting in "harsh honesty" he didn't know of him at the start of the year.

"He's come on leaps and bounds with the Chiefs and now he's got a chance to put on a black jersey at some stage," Taylor said.

"I think you've seen him run around. He's not the smallest bloke - he's sort of got that Patrick Tuipulotu size about him and that physicality and presence but he's only 20 years old I think so that's kind of scary.

"If that's how big they're getting at that age there's no chance for us old boys."

Even at his own position, Taylor and fellow long-time All Blacks hooker Dane Coles are getting to know uncapped Wellingtonian Asafo Aumua better.