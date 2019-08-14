TODAY |

The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Some All Blacks veterans have been given a cheeky reminder of their age by an Australian newspaper ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe decider in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australian media have singled out the 34-year-old as a key man as the ABs aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and captain Kieran Read were all transformed by Sydney's Daily Telegraph into silver foxes using the popular Faceapp tool.

The Daily Telegraph took another jab by headlining the story attached to the images as "Wallabies warned not to take All Blacks' senior citizens lightly".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coaching group aren't taking Saturday's defeat well, says Dane Coles. Source: 1 NEWS

The taunts come after the All Blacks lost to the Wallabies in Perth last week 47-26.

The story lists all the current All Blacks who are members of the 30 plus club, which includes Williams (34), Read (33), Ben Smith (33), Dane Coles (32), Owen Franks (31), Matt Todd (31), Whitelock (30), Aaron Smith (30) and Joe Moody (30).

It's not the first time the Aussie newspaper has taken a swipe at the New Zealand side in a World Cup year.

In 2015, the Telegraph labelled former captain Richie McCaw the 'Richetty Grub' who was the "master of the dark arts of breakdown cheating" in the build up to the World Cup final.

Needless to say, history shows how well that worked out.

Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment. Source: Daily Telegraph
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'
2
Australian media have singled out the 34-year-old as a key man as the ABs aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup.
Sonny Bill Williams ready to battle rampaging Wallabies opposite Samu Kerevi
3
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
4
The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win.
Aussie netball coach says Noeline Taurua should get a statue in NZ for her efforts with Silver Ferns
5
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:10
Ian Foster hailed Barrett's role in the All Blacks' dual-playmaker system, despite two poor results.

Beauden Barrett fullback switch a 'big success story', says Ian Foster
00:49
Australian media have singled out the 34-year-old as a key man as the ABs aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

SBW laughs off 'Bledisloe saviour' tags: 'They don't watch too much rugby'
00:49
Ian Foster spoke about what Barrett's three-week ban means as the World Cup edges closer.

'It is what it is' – Scott Barrett ban not worrying All Blacks, says assistant coach
00:40
The veteran midfielder is in contention to face the Wallabies at Eden Park after battling his way back to fitness in provincial rugby.

SBW 'grateful to be back' in All Blacks' after Counties stint