The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'

Some All Blacks veterans have been given a cheeky reminder of their age by an Australian newspaper ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe decider in Auckland.

Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and captain Kieran Read were all transformed by Sydney's Daily Telegraph into silver foxes using the popular Faceapp tool.

The Daily Telegraph took another jab by headlining the story attached to the images as "Wallabies warned not to take All Blacks' senior citizens lightly".

The taunts come after the All Blacks lost to the Wallabies in Perth last week 47-26.

The story lists all the current All Blacks who are members of the 30 plus club, which includes Williams (34), Read (33), Ben Smith (33), Dane Coles (32), Owen Franks (31), Matt Todd (31), Whitelock (30), Aaron Smith (30) and Joe Moody (30).

It's not the first time the Aussie newspaper has taken a swipe at the New Zealand side in a World Cup year.

In 2015, the Telegraph labelled former captain Richie McCaw the 'Richetty Grub' who was the "master of the dark arts of breakdown cheating" in the build up to the World Cup final.