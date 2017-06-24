Oh no! All Blacks' worst reoccurring nightmare confirmed as Ben Smith suffers another concussion set-back

The All Blacks' opening Test win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park tonights was a bittersweet victory for fullback Ben Smith after he was again forced from the field after a head knock.

The vice-captain was in fine form coming up the 25th minute before his reoccurring concussion problems reared their ugly head again in a worrying sign for All Blacks fans.

It’s the latest of a series of concussion blows for New Zealand rugby with Dane Coles now being ruled out for the entire Lions series with his own concussion issues.