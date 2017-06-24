Oh no! All Blacks' worst reoccurring nightmare confirmed as Ben Smith suffers another concussion set-back

Source:
The All Blacks' opening Test win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park tonights was a bittersweet victory for fullback Ben Smith after he was again forced from the field after a head knock.
The vice-captain was in fine form coming up the 25th minute before his reoccurring concussion problems reared their ugly head again in a worrying sign for All Blacks fans.
It’s the latest of a series of concussion blows for New Zealand rugby with Dane Coles now being ruled out for the entire Lions series with his own concussion issues.
The All Blacks managed to do without the services of their talismanic full back with a major reshuffle along the back line not influencing the side.
