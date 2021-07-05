Off-contract All Blacks star McKenzie coy about future

Damian McKenzie has fended off questions about his future in New Zealand as rumours swirl around the off-contract All Black and a possible stint in Japan.

Damian McKenzie. Source: Photosport

McKenzie spoke to media today as the All Blacks settled into their week of preparations for Saturday’s Test against Fiji in Dunedin.

The 26-year-old's plans for 2022 and beyond were a hot topic.

He remained coy throughout though.

“I’ve got no update on that at the moment,” McKenzie said. “I’m still working through that stuff.

“For me, I’m solely focused on this series and moving forward for the rest of the year.”

A follow-up question about Japan specifically got the same response.

“I’ve got no update on it. I’m still working through it, whether it’s here or elsewhere.”

McKenzie’s stocks have risen this season with his strong play for the Chiefs at fullback rewarded with a start in the All Blacks’ No.15 jersey on Saturday against Tonga ahead of Jordie Barrett.

His attacking flair now has some restraint to it, making his playmaking from the back a strong component to his play.

McKenzie credited his coaches both at the Chiefs and All Blacks and the dual playmakers concept being utilised for his development.

“I enjoy it [dual playmakers]. I’ve played a little bit at No 10 and No 15 this year. Being able to jump into first receiver when I can is great.

“The coaches give you a licence to be free around that.”

Another key part of his development though has been the men fulfilling the other half of the dual-playmaker setup.

“We’ve obviously got some world-class No 10s in Richie [Mo’unga] and [Beauden Barrett] at the moment,” McKenzie said.

“It’s been great to lean off them and obviously that dual playmaker role has probably been a bit of a focus for us.

“Whether it’s No 10 or No 15, they have similar skillsets. I’m happy just to keep pushing Beaudy and Richie and learning off them too.”

The challenge for the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby in retaining McKenzie will be the usual issue of money, with Top League clubs in Japan offering lucrative contracts to international stars to recruit them for short stints.

Just today, Israel Folau stunned rugby league fans with his sudden swap back to the 15-a-side code as he inked a two-year deal with NTC Communications.