Ofa Tuungafasi's All Blacks season over after copping three-week ban for red card

Source:  1 NEWS

Ofa Tuungafasi's 2020 season is officially over, with the All Blacks prop handed a three-week ban for his red card offence last Saturday.

Ofa Tuungafasi of the All Blacks walks off after being red carded. Source: Photosport

A SANZAAR judicial hearing found Tuungafasi guilty of contravening Law 9.13, which states "a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously".

Tuungafasi broke the law with his high contact on Wallabies winger Tom Wright in the first half of the All Blacks' 24-22 loss in Brisbane on Saturday.

The committee deemed Tuungafasi's dangerous contact merited a mid-range entry point of a six-week ban but it was reduced due to his previously clean record and an early guilty plea.

The punishment means he will miss the All Blacks' final two Tri-Nations Tests against Argentina.

Yesterday, Wallabies loose forward Lachie Swinton - the other player red carded for a similar offence - was handed a four-week ban for his hit on Sam Whitelock.

Rugby
All Blacks
Australia
