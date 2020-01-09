TODAY |

The odd moment referee Nigel Owens tells player to wipe blood on his shirt

Source:  1 NEWS

Referee Nigel Owens has once again shown he's one to think outside the box, this time offering his shirt up to a player so they could wipe blood from their face.

The Welsh referee has once again shown his unique style, this time in a match between Benetton and Glasgow. Source: Premier Sports

The odd moment occurred during a PRO14 match involving Benetton and Glasgow in Italy at the weekend.

After spotting blood on the head of Glasgow player Petrus du Plessis, he offered his shirt for du Plessis to wipe himself clean.

"This is why we love rugby! In great spirit, Nigel Owens offered me his shirt to speed up the game! What a gentleman," de Plessis wrote on Twitter afterwards.

Owens replied: "Rugby can only be a great sport because of players like you playing the game my friend. It was a pleasure to help out."

Owens is popular with players and fans alike for his open communication style, and has drawn widespread praise for speaking about his mental health challenges and sexuality. 

