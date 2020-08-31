Odd choice: South Island team preps for inter-island fixture with mellow disco jam

Disco is providing the soundtrack for the South Island team in this weekend’s inter-island fixture, if their arrival at the first training session of the week was anything to go by.
After getting off the bus at practice in Wellington, the players blasted I'm in the Mood for Dancing by the Nolan Sisters.
But far from anyone being swept up by disco fever, the players staunchly walked past cameras.
The South side face the North on Saturday, with an All Blacks squad expected to be named on Sunday despite no international fixtures being locked on.