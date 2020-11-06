NZR's projected $40 million loss leaves women's rugby in NZ up in the air

Veteran Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge is used to getting her way on the field, but in this year like no other, she's not alone in having had to adapt.

Cocksedge and all her Black Ferns teammates are gearing up for tomorrow’s Probables vs Possibles trial game after Covid-19 saw their eight Test schedule in 2020 wiped to zero.

But with less than a year to go before their home World Cup, the Black Ferns have suffered another, potentially more impactful blow with the extent of New Zealand Rugby's financial hit revealed.

Cocksedge told 1 NEWS no doubt the projected $40 million loss will impact women’s rugby in New Zealand.

“We obviously don’t know about that but I think women’s sport, it’s been pretty tough for women’s sport during Covid,” she said.

“There’s still uncertainty around Covid but there’s a lot, kind of, in the pipeline to happen next year, just like it was this year.”

However, Cocksedge is remaining positive.