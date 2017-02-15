 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'NZR were aware of my contract' –Steven Luatua says he still loves Shag, All Blacks but he’s 'made an informed decision'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The parting All Blacks flanker said the fallout from his overseas deal with Bristol Rugby is unfortunate but he has to do right by his family.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
Perugia forward Francesco Nicastro stole the show with this scarcely believable goal in Serie B on Monday.

Watch: Italian's sumptuous spinning back-heel candidate for 2017's best goal

00:30
2
Barcelona will have a mountain to climb when PSG visit Camp Nou for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 fixture.

Video: PSG utterly annihilate Barcelona in shock Champions League last 16 clash

00:27
3
Lucky for Victoria’s Sam Harper, he was at least wearing a helmet to soften the sickening blow.

Video: Aussie wicketkeeper instantly hits the deck after wild swing attempt sees bat connect with head

00:41
4

Team NZ's game-changer: New catamaran design features leg power instead of arm grinders

00:35
5
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Funeral details for Sione Lauaki released as public given chance to farewell Chiefs star on Saturday

02:14
Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year and more will be introduced in April as the UK tries to reduce soaring immigration numbers.

Just let them come: British MPs sign letter to their government to allow Kiwis in on long-term visas

Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year, and more will be introduced in April.

01:20
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

Glory spent a cold night alone in the car yard.

00:57

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Kai, 8, serenaded Ellen with Thinking Out Loud without noticing Sheeran plonked next to him.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ